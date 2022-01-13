Man charged for corruption after allegedly asking nurse to falsify COVID-19 vaccination records

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old Singaporean, Tan Li Ming Kelvin, was charged in court on Thursday (Jan 13) for an alleged corruption offence relating to COVID-19 vaccination records, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

He is accused of offering a S$50 bribe to a part-time nurse at Healthway Vaccination Centre at Chua Chu Kang Community Club on Oct 26 last year.

Tan allegedly intended the bribe to be an inducement for the nurse to record in the healthcare system that he had been administered his second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination dose when this was not the case. The nurse rejected his offer.

Tan faces one charge for an offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CPIB said. He will return to court for a pre-trial conference in February.

Anyone found guilty of corruption can be fined a maximum of S$100,000 or jailed for up to five years or to both.