Man in police car chase charged with abducting 19-year-old, possessing parang

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Wednesday (Aug 5) with abducting a 19-year-old man he had threatened with a sword known as a parang.

Mashahri Mazlan, a 38-year-old Singaporean, was given one charge each of abduction and possessing a scheduled weapon.

The police earlier said in a statement that they were alerted at about 1.55am on Tuesday to a case of a man being threatened by a group at a car park along Canberra Street.

Investigations suggest that the man was confronted by two men and two women due to a dispute over a car rental agreement.

Mashahri allegedly brandished a parang and threatened the man, asking him to sit in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.

Mashahri then drove from Block 104B Canberra Street to Admiralty Road West and the junction of Woodlands Avenue 10 and Woodlands Avenue 7, according to charge sheets.

Responding to the alert, the police located the vehicle. On seeing the police, Mashahri allegedly drove off with the victim and a 36-year-old accomplice in the car.

The pursuit ended only when Mashahri crashed the car into a lamppost at the junction in Woodlands.

After this, the 36-year-old alleged accomplice fled on foot.

Mashahri was arrested at the scene with a parang on him.

The other three alleged accomplices - the 36-year-old man and two women aged 30 and 38 - were later arrested in follow-up investigations.

Mashahri was remanded for investigations and will return to court next week.

If convicted of abduction, he could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these penalties.

If convicted of possessing a scheduled weapon, he can be jailed for up to five years and at least six strokes of the cane.

If he is a repeat offender for the weapons charge, he can be jailed for between two and eight years and given at least six strokes of the cane.