Man charged with allegedly abetting a former company director to cheat banks

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (Dec 30) for allegedly abetting a former company director to cheat several banks.

Simon Peter Sim was charged with five counts of cheating, for allegedly abetting Russian national Koryagin Vadim to cheat DBS, OCBC and Maybank Singapore between June 2014 and July 2016.

Vadim, the former director of MEA Business Solutions, was on Sep 8 sentenced to four weeks’ jail for conspiring with several individuals to cheat multiple banks by making false declarations about the beneficial owners of several firms.

Vadim has appealed against his conviction and sentence.