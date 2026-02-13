Man charged with attacking woman with axe in attempted murder

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was charged on Friday (Feb 13) with the attempted murder of a woman.

Panneer Selvam Ayyappan, an Indian national, is accused of slashing Ms Fajar Nur Aini, an Indonesian national who is also 30, on the head, neck and arms with an axe in the vicinity of 11 Sims View at around 7am on Wednesday.

He allegedly had the intention of causing the death of the woman in circumstances that, if she had died, he would be guilty of murder, his charge sheet read.

The police said in an earlier statement that they were alerted to a case of assault at a residential unit along Sims View at about 7.05am on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations pointed to the man allegedly attacking the woman with an axe.

The woman sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, where she received treatment.

The police said the pair knew each other.

Panneer will return to court on Feb 20.

If convicted of attempted murder, he could either be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.