Man to be charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking woman with axe at Sims View

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man will be charged with attempted murder on Friday (Feb 13) after he allegedly attacked a 30-year-old woman with an axe at a residential unit on Sims View, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday.

The police were alerted to the alleged attack at about 7.05am on Wednesday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the 30-year-old man had allegedly attacked the 30-year-old woman with an axe," SPF said in a news release.

"The man was subsequently arrested by the police. The woman sustained injuries and was conveyed to the hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment."

The suspect, an Indian national, and the victim, an Indonesian national, are known to each other, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of attempted murder, a person faces life imprisonment and caning, or a jail term which may extend to 20 years and a fine or caning, or both.