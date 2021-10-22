Man charged with breaching COVID-19 stay-home notice, allegedly met woman for dinner

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was charged in court on Friday (Oct 22) with exposing others to the risk of infection by breaching his COVID-19 stay-home notice to meet a woman for dinner.

Ang Chenrui is accused of leaving his hotel room at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach four times during his 14-day stay-home notice.

According to a news release by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Ang returned to Singapore on Apr 17 this year and was served with a stay-home notice, ordering him to stay in a dedicated facility until May 1.

He was taken to the hotel after immigration clearance, but allegedly breached his stay-home notice three days later.

Ang is accused of leaving his hotel room between 8.50am and 11.35pm on Apr 20. He allegedly went to Block 416 Serangoon Central before having dinner with his female room tenant at a nearby coffee shop. After this, they allegedly went to NEX Shopping Centre.

The next day, Ang is accused of leaving his hotel room again and sitting on a chair placed along the common corridor. On Apr 22, he allegedly left his hotel room to go to the ground floor lobby of the hotel. On both these occasions, he returned to his room after hotel employees spotted him, ICA said.

On Apr 24, Ang obtained approval from authorities to go to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for a consultation, ICA said.

The hotel arranged to take Ang to IMH by dedicated transport, but when Ang got there, he did not register for a consultation, ICA added.

Instead, he allegedly went home and met up with his room tenant again. Together, they went to Orchard Road and later to a restaurant near Farrer Park MRT Station, charge sheets stated. After this, Ang purportedly went home again.

"The hotel subsequently found out that Ang had not registered for his consultation and alerted ICA to Ang’s disappearance," said the authority.

"ICA enforcement officers subsequently found Ang at his home. Ang was subsequently admitted to IMH where he served the remaining days of his stay-home notice."

Details of his IMH admission in April were not disclosed in ICA's news release or court documents.

Ang was not remanded and was offered bail of S$10,000. He will return to court in December to plead guilty.

For each charge of exposing others to the risk of infection, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.