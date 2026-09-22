Man who allegedly made unauthorised bookings of SUTD football facilities to be charged with cheating, forgery

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man who allegedly made unauthorised bookings of Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) football facilities will be charged in court on Wednesday (Sep 23) for his suspected involvement in cheating and forgery offences, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

SPF said they received a report on Jul 3, 2025, alleging that the man had used his position as a deputy manager at SUTD to make several unauthorised bookings.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had made more than 180 unauthorised bookings of SUTD's football facilities over a period of approximately three years," the police said in a news release on Tuesday.

"The fraudulent bookings resulted in a total revenue loss to SUTD of more than S$130,000 (US$102,000)."

SPF added that the man is believed to have deleted booking records in an attempt to conceal his actions.

The man will be charged in court with cheating and forgery. The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both, while the offence of forgery carries a jail term of up to four years, a fine, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of people who abuse their positions of trust to commit criminal offences, and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.