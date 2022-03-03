Man charged with cheating victim over 5 boxes of durian

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Thursday (Mar 3) with cheating another man into paying him for five boxes of durian that were never delivered.

Ho Teck Lai, 31, was remanded for investigations. He is believed to be involved in other similar cases, where victims bought durians online but did not receive the fruit.

Ho was given one count of cheating. According to the charge sheet, he dishonestly induced a man into transferring him S$87 via PayNow for five boxes of durian on Feb 14 this year.

However, Ho did not have any durians for sale.