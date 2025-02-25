85-year-old man to be charged over offensive Facebook posts about Islam

SINGAPORE: An 85-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Feb 26) over Facebook posts that contained offensive remarks about Islam, the police said on Tuesday.

On Apr 21, 2021, the man reposted screenshots of the offensive Facebook posts from five years earlier. The police received reports about the posts on Jun 29 and Jun 30, 2021.

"The man left Singapore in January 2022 when police investigations were ongoing and only returned to Singapore in October 2024," the police said.

He will be charged with deliberately intending to wound racial feelings. The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

The police said that they "take a serious view of acts that can damage racial and religious harmony in Singapore".

"Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner which can cause ill-will and hostility between the different races or religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with firmly," they added.