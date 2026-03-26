Man charged over driving Porsche with children on car boot

SINGAPORE: A man accused of driving a Porsche with his two children sitting on the car boot was charged in court on Thursday (Mar 26).

Prem Anan Sugunakumar, 40, was handed one count of rash act that endangered the safety of children below the age of 14.

He is said to have driven the vehicle along Dairy Farm Lane towards Dairy Farm Heights at about 10.40am on Oct 20, 2025 and allowed the children, aged eight and seven, to sit atop the rear boot of the car.

In court, Prem's lawyer said that his client would be "taking a certain course" and asked the court to reflect an early plea of guilt. He asked for time to take instructions from his client.

The case will return to court on Apr 22.

Videos of the incident made their rounds on social media last year.

A TikTok video by @premroymotoring showed a shot of two young boys sitting on the top of the car boot before it was driven off.

In a shot, a man walks alongside the parked car, saying "life is too short" and there is "no point keeping for the next generation" because they can "earn their own money".

Checks by CNA showed that the TikTok account belongs to car consignment firm Prem Roy Motoring and that the video had since been removed.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said that children must be properly secured when travelling in vehicles, and must not be placed in dangerous positions such as on car boots.

If convicted of rash act endangering the life of others, a person may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500 (US$1,950) or both.

If the victim is below 14, the offender may face up to twice the maximum penalty