Man to be charged for allegedly pouring boiling water on woman, kicking and slapping her
File photo of a gavel (Photo: Jeremy Long)

27 Oct 2021 10:01AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:01AM)
SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (Oct 28) for allegedly pouring boiling water on a woman, as well as kicking and slapping her.

On Apr 11 at about 1.15pm, the police were alerted to a case where a man allegedly assaulted a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

He is accused of kicking and slapping her during a dispute along Bayfront Avenue, said the police on Wednesday.

“Investigations revealed that the man had purportedly splashed boiling water on the woman during the assault and had allegedly sent an email with insulting remarks about the woman to her daughter as well,” said the Singapore Police Force.

The man was arrested on the same day.

He will be charged on Thursday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment, added the police.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, he may be sentenced to seven years’ jail, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.

The offence of intentionally causing harassment carries an imprisonment term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.

Source: CNA/mi

