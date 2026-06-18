Driver who crashed into school bus charged with dangerous driving injuring bus driver and 2 boys

SINGAPORE: A man who crashed his car into a school bus in 2024 was charged on Thursday (Jun 18) with dangerous driving, drink driving and driving against traffic, among other offences.

The incident along Bukit Timah Road in the early morning of Mar 6, 2024 left a burning car on the road and injured the bus driver, two school boys and the man's own passengers.

Tan Yao Cong, a 29-year-old Singaporean, was handed five charges on Thursday: Drink driving, dangerous driving causing hurt, driving against traffic, failing to provide a breath specimen and allowing his vehicle to remain at rest, causing danger to others.

According to a police statement, the police were alerted to a black car driving against the flow of traffic along Cavenagh Road at about 6am on Mar 6, 2024.

When approached by the police, the driver sped off.

Police officers spotted the car zooming along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road, weaving dangerously through traffic and beating a red light before colliding with a private bus making a U-turn.

The car collided with a lamp post and stopped on a grass verge before bursting into flames.

The driver and his three passengers escaped from the burning car. The passengers, along with two boys from the bus, were taken to hospital and the driver was arrested.

For dangerous driving causing hurt, a repeat offender can be jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$20,000, or both. He can also be banned from driving for five years.