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Man to be charged over AI-generated photo of crocodile at Pandan Reservoir
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Singapore

Man to be charged over AI-generated photo of crocodile at Pandan Reservoir

The 30-year-old will be charged with communicating a false message and obstructing the course of justice.

Man to be charged over AI-generated photo of crocodile at Pandan Reservoir

Overturned kayaks and dragon boats stored on a floating pontoon in Pandan Reservoir on Aug 21, 2026. (File photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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Daphne Yow
Daphne Yow
28 Sep 2026 07:07PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2026 07:10PM)
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SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Sep 29) after an AI-generated image he created of a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir led to a search for the reptile and the suspension of water activities there. 

On Aug 20, national water agency PUB received information that a crocodile was sighted at Pandan Reservoir. Members of the public were advised to take caution in the area, while PUB and the National Parks Board deployed resources to conduct search and capture operations.

The photograph was subsequently found to be fake, and a police report was lodged the following day.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man created the AI-generated image of the crocodile and sent it to his colleague, said the police on Monday.

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"The man subsequently deleted the image and the related application in an attempt to conceal his actions."

The man will be charged with communicating a false message and with obstructing the course of justice.

Those convicted of communicating a false message face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$7,800), or both.

The offence of obstructing the course of justice carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

"The Police will not hesitate to take action against anyone who communicates falsehoods. Apart from causing fear and inconvenience caused to members of the public, such falsehoods also result in public resources being unnecessarily deployed to deal with these incidents," said the police.

It urged the public to act responsibly and not to circulate false information or edited images that could cause unnecessary public alarm.

"The public should also not submit fabricated or manipulated information, including AI-generated or digitally altered images, to the Police or other Government agencies while presenting such information as authentic."

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Source: CNA/dy

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force crocodile
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