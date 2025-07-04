Man charged with damaging PAP campaign posters in Hougang on Polling Day

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man was charged in court on Friday (Jul 4) with breaking flag poles and damaging People's Action Party (PAP) campaign posters on GE2025 Polling Day.

Seng Guan Heng was handed five charges: Mischief, intentional harassment, causing annoyance while drunk and two counts of criminal force.

According to charge sheets, the Singaporean broke the flag poles of two PAP flags and damaged five posters worth about S$205 (US$161) at an open carpark at Block 328, Hougang Avenue 5 at about 11.20pm on May 3.

He then allegedly cursed at a group of PAP volunteers, using Hokkien vulgarities and pointed his middle finger at them.

Seng is also accused of pushing two men on their chests, and shouting while drunk at the carpark.

He appeared alone in court on Friday and said he would plead guilty. He told a Mandarin interpreter that he has to travel regularly for work, giving dates for travel to Vietnam and Indonesia.

"Mr Seng, once you are charged in court, you cannot travel freely, and each time you travel you have to make an application to the court for permission, and that requires an increase in bail amount ... it is not a matter of you informing (the court)," said the judge.

The case was adjourned to August for a further mention.

In response to queries from CNA, PAP's candidate for Hougang SMC Marshall Lim said the matter is now before the courts, and "we should let the legal process take its course".

"Politics can and should involve passionate debate and advocacy, but there is no place for violence in our discourse. Let us always remember that regardless of our political views, we are all fellow Singaporeans," said the lawyer.

"Our differences should inspire meaningful dialogue and a search for common ground, reflecting our commitment to unity in diversity."

He had obtained 37.85 per cent of the vote share in Hougang against Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong from the Workers' Party.

If convicted of mischief, Seng can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

If convicted of intentional harassment, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

If found guilty of using criminal force, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

The penalties for causing annoyance while drunk are a jail time of up to six months, a fine of up to S$1,000, or both for first-time offenders.