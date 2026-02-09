Man to be charged after refusing to stop for police check, drove against traffic and collided with taxi

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Feb 10) after he allegedly refused to comply with police officers' instructions for a routine check and sped off.

The police said that the man was signalled to stop by officers for a routine check along Coleman Street on Sunday at about 1.50am.

"The man allegedly refused to comply with the officers’ instructions and sped off dangerously, endangering the safety of the officers", police said in a news release on Monday.

According to the police, the man drove his vehicle against the flow of traffic and subsequently collided with a taxi before speeding off.

No injuries were reported.

"The car was subsequently found abandoned along Central Boulevard, where items believed to be controlled drugs were discovered," police said.

The man was arrested on the same day.



He will be charged with using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, dangerous driving, and driving while under disqualification.

Investigations into other traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences are ongoing.

Police said that they take a serious view of people who obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties, and motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users.

"We will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law."

If convicted of using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty, the suspect may face a jail term of up to four years, a fine, or both.

Those convicted of dangerous driving may face a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$5,000 (US$3,950), or both.

Convicts will also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Driving whilst under disqualification may see those convicted face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.