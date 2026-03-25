Man to be charged after driving Porsche with children on car boot

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man will be charged on Thursday (Mar 26) after he drove a Porsche with his two children seated on the car boot.

He will be charged with committing a rash act that endangered the safety of children below the age of 14, the police said on Wednesday.

Early investigations found that the incident took place on Oct 20 last year at around 10.40am along Dairy Farm Lane. The act was also filmed and posted on social media.

The video shows a yellow Porsche driving through a residential area in the Dairy Farm estate near Bukit Panjang, with two boys clinging to the rear wing of the car.

Another video from a different angle was shared on the online forum Reddit on Wednesday. The TikTok video by user @premroymotoring shows a shot of two young boys sitting on the top of the car boot before it was driven off.

In the next shot, a man walks alongside the parked car, saying "life is too short" and there is "no point keeping for the next generation" because they can "earn their own money".

Checks by CNA showed that the TikTok account belongs to car consignment firm Prem Roy Motoring and that the video had since been removed.

The adult in the original TikTok video resembles a man seen in several other videos on the Prem Roy Motoring Instagram account. Based on checks on the networking site LinkedIn, the man was listed as company founder Prem Roy.

In their statement on Wednesday, the police said that they will not hesitate to take firm action against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others.

"Children must be properly secured in appropriate child restraints or car seats when travelling in vehicles, and must not be placed in dangerous positions such as on car boots.

"Such reckless behaviour not only violates traffic laws but puts vulnerable young lives at serious risk of injury or death," they added.

If convicted of committing a rash act that endangered the safety of children below 14 years of age, he may face up to six months’ jail or a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.