Man, 35, to be charged over fatal hit-and-run accident in Tampines

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old man will be charged on Friday (Nov 28) over a hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly power-assisted bicycle (PAB) rider.

The police were alerted at about 2.30pm on Monday to an accident involving a car and a PAB at the junction of Tampines Avenue 7 and Tampines Street 42.

The 67-year-old rider was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he died.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the 35-year-old male car driver had failed to render assistance to the PAB rider and allegedly fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning his vehicle,” said the police in a news release on Friday.

The driver also allegedly failed to report the accident to the police within 24 hours, and was found to be driving without a valid driving licence.

Traffic police officers established the identity of the driver and arrested him on Wednesday.

The man will be charged in court with eight offences: Dangerous driving causing death, driving without a valid licence, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report the accident, failing to render assistance, leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience, using a vehicle without insurance coverage and taking away a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The offence of dangerous driving causing death carries a jail term of up to eight years and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

For driving without a valid licence, a person may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The offences of failing to stop after an accident and failing to report the accident each carry a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

For failing to render assistance after causing death to another person, a person may be fined up to S$3,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. Offenders may be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for at least 12 months.

"Those involved in traffic accidents are required to stop and render assistance, such as calling for an ambulance to ensure timely medical attention for the injured," the police said.

"Leaving an accident scene without rendering assistance is a criminal offence. Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users."