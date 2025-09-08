Man charged with trafficking Kpods, believed to be first such case under new drug law

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Monday (Sep 8) with possessing pods with etomidate, or Kpods, for the purpose of trafficking under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

This is believed to be the first such charging since etomidate - the anaesthetic agent that has been found in vapes - was listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Sep 1, and after increased penalties for vape users and suppliers kicked in on the same date.

Before September, etomidate was listed only as a poison, with penalties for Kpod users either under the Poisons Act or the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

Derek Khor Boon Chun, a 40-year-old Singaporean, was given one charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act for trafficking in a Class C controlled drug by having 43 pods containing etomidate at a car park at Block 631, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at about 4.40pm on Sep 6 this year.

The alleged offence took place six days after the new laws took effect.

He was remanded for investigations and will return to court on Sep 15.

If convicted under the Misuse of Drugs Act, he faces a minimum sentence of two years' jail with two strokes of the cane, and a maximum of 10 years' jail with five strokes of the cane.

CNA has contacted the Health Sciences Authority, which is stated as the authority enforcing the offence in the charge sheet, for more information.