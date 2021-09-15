Man charged with forging doctor's memo to appear vaccinated against COVID-19

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was on Wednesday (Sep 15) charged with forging a doctor's memorandum to show that he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Zhang Shaopeng, a Chinese national, allegedly forged the document from Raffles Medical on or before Sep 1 this year.
He amended the memorandum dated Aug 26, 2021 to indicate his name, "with the fraudulent intention of causing it to be believed that you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19", said court documents.
The police said in a news release on Tuesday night that Zhang allegedly produced the forged document in order to dine in at a food and beverage outlet on Orchard Road.
But a staff member suspected it may have been forged and asked him to leave.
He complied, and the matter was reported to the police. Zhang was arrested on Tuesday.
He faces up to four years in jail and a fine.
