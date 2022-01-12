Logo
Man charged in hospital with murdering his wife in Ang Mo Kio flat
Screengrab from Google Street View of the block in Ang Mo Kio.

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
12 Jan 2022 05:49PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 05:49PM)
SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was charged in hospital on Wednesday (Jan 12) with the murder of his wife.

Singaporean David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun was given one charge of committing murder by causing death to Isabel Elizabeth Francis, 30.

The alleged offence occurred at about 7.40am on Tuesday in a second-floor flat at Block 228B, Ang Mo Kio Street 23.

Chow, who was given the charge by a field magistrate, was taken to hospital with injuries after police attended to the scene.

In an earlier statement, police said they were alerted to "a stabbing case" at the unit at about 7.35am on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and preliminary investigations revealed that she was married to the suspect.

If convicted of murder, Chow could be sentenced to death.

Source: CNA/ll(gr)

