Man to be charged after allegedly using device in bag to obtain bank card information

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (Oct 20) after he allegedly used an electronic device concealed in a bag to illegally obtain customers' bank card information at a retail establishment.

He was detained by security officers after they noticed him behaving suspiciously at the premises along Syed Alwi Road.

The incident took place on Sunday, and preliminary investigations showed he had been moving suspiciously around the premises and standing in close proximity to customers while carrying a bag containing an electronic device.

He was also seen positioning his bag near customers’ pockets containing their wallets, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Security officers then detained the man and handed him over to police officers.

An electronic device, two power banks, a mobile phone and several bank cards were found in his possession.

He will be charged with illegally obtaining personal information.

If found guilty, the man can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

“The police take a serious view of such offences and advise members of the public to remain vigilant and safeguard their personal information, including bank card information, from unauthorised access or collection,” said police.