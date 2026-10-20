Man charged after allegedly using device in bag to obtain bank card information

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Tuesday (Oct 20) after he allegedly used an electronic device concealed in a bag to illegally obtain customers' bank card information at Mustafa Centre.

Liu Xi, 42, was detained by security officers after they noticed him behaving suspiciously at the premises.

The incident took place on Sunday. Preliminary investigations showed he had been standing in close proximity to customers while carrying a bag containing an electronic device, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Chinese national was also seen positioning his bag near customers’ pockets where their wallets were kept. Security officers detained the man and handed him over to police officers.

An electronic device, two power banks, a mobile phone and several bank cards were found in his possession.

He was charged with illegally obtaining personal information.

If found guilty, the man can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The police advised members of the public to remain vigilant and safeguard their personal information, including bank card information, from unauthorised access or collection.