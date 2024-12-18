Man charged with kicking, punching and spitting at police officers during arrest
Mohd Taufik Hashim is accused of attacking three police officers during an arrest at Clementi Avenue 3.
SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was on Wednesday (Dec 18) charged with kicking two police officers and spitting at a third during an arrest in Clementi.
Mohd Taufik Hashim was read two charges of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant who was carrying out his duties and one charge of using criminal force against a public servant to deter him from his duties.
He also faces one charge of failing to provide a urine specimen for a drug test.
Taufik was on a remission order from prison during the alleged offences, having earlier been sentenced to jail and caning for consuming methamphetamine, charge sheets stated.
The police previously said that officers were conducting checks on a man during anti-crime rounds near Clementi Avenue 3 at about 12.50pm on Monday.
The man was found with suspected controlled drugs, drug paraphernalia, a pair of thread scissors and a mobile phone that allegedly did not belong him.
He refused to cooperated and turned aggressive, according to police.
Taufik is accused of using criminal force by spitting twice at a sergeant's face and uniform at about 12.50pm at Block 446, Clementi Avenue 3.
He allegedly punched another sergeant's cheek and kicked his chest, causing bruises on his face and chest as well as neck strain.
Taufuk is also accused of attacking a special constable sergeant by kicking his thigh, causing bruises on his scalp, chest and arm.
The penalty for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his or her duty is up to seven years in jail, a fine, caning or any combination of these punishments.
The punishment for using criminal force to deter a public servant from his or her duty is up to four years in jail, a fine or both.
Offenders who breach a remission order may receive an enhanced sentence.
Taufiq is also being investigated for possession of an offensive weapon and fraudulent possession of property, as well as suspected drug-related offences, police previously said.