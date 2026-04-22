Man charged with assaulting woman at Lucky Plaza

SINGAPORE: A man who was seen in a viral video assaulting a woman at Lucky Plaza was charged on Wednesday (Apr 22) over the incident and a previous alleged attack on the same woman.

Andrew Suresh Markandan, a 47-year-old Singaporean, was handed two charges of voluntarily causing hurt to Ms Alibutdan Vilma Litgio and two charges of mischief by damaging her property.

He is accused of first assaulting the victim at about 7.25pm on Mar 30 last year at Hotel 81 Bugis.

He allegedly slapped her and punched her cheek.

A police statement showed that the pair knew each other.

Suresh was issued a 12-month conditional warning in May last year for this first incident.

However, he allegedly breached the conditional warning by committing fresh offences against the woman in February this year.

At about 5pm on Feb 8 at Lucky Plaza shopping centre, he assaulted the woman again by hitting the back of her neck and kicking her, causing her to have bruises and a scratch mark.

He also allegedly bent her ATM bank card, dented her mobile phone by throwing it and pulled her bag, breaking its strap.

On Wednesday, Suresh did not give an indication of how he would plead.

His case was adjourned to May.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to three years or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

If convicted of mischief, he could be jailed for up to two years or fined, or both.