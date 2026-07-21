Man to be charged with murder after fatal fight at Lengkok Bahru

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man will be charged on Wednesday (Jul 22) with murder following a fatal fight, police said on Tuesday.

He was arrested at the scene after a fight at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru on Monday.

Police said on Tuesday that they received calls for assistance at about 4.45pm the day the incident happened. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 59-year-old man, lying motionless at a lift lobby on the 16th floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) transported the victim to National University Hospital, where he later died.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and preliminary police investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other.

CNA understands that both men had been involved in a fight.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of murder, the suspect could face the death penalty.