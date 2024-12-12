42-year-old man charged with murder of woman in Hougang

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man was on Thursday (Dec 12) charged with the murder of a 34-year-old woman at Block 210, Hougang Street 21.

Du Zaixing, a Chinese national, is accused of causing the death of Ms Dao Thi Hong at a ground-floor unit at around 11.05am on Tuesday.

Charge sheets did not state how Ms Dao died.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Du appeared in court via video-link from his place of remand, wearing a dark T-shirt. He followed the proceedings through a Mandarin interpreter.

He will be remanded for one week with permission to be taken out for investigations. The police prosecutor said Du's physical presence was required for scene visits and to recover evidence.

The court granted the application and scheduled the next mention of his case on Dec 19.