Man charged with not wearing mask at train stations after arrest warrant issued for him

SINGAPORE: A man was charged in court on Wednesday (Jan 12), a day after a warrant of arrest was issued for him.

British national Mockridge Philip Richard was set to be charged in court in December for failing to wear a mask at various locations, but he did not turn up then to receive his charges.

After the warrant was issued on Tuesday, he was remanded and produced in court via video link on Wednesday.

Mockridge, 54, was handed three charges of contravening COVID-19 control orders by failing to wear a mask on three occasions.

He is accused of not wearing a mask at Sengkang MRT station at about 10.15pm on Nov 26, 2020, and at Serangoon MRT station at about 10.50pm on Dec 19, 2020.

At about 8.50pm on May 16 last year, he allegedly failed to wear a mask at 180 Kitchener Road.

Mockridge, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, was wearing a blue face mask from his place of remand on Wednesday.

The prosecutor asked for a week's adjournment to complete investigations and for the Attorney-General's Chambers to tender additional COVID-19 charges for offences Mockridge allegedly committed on Jan 11.

Mockridge asked: "Am I not able to pay the bail myself?"

District Judge Lorraine Ho responded that he could not post personal bond. Mockridge then said he could find a Singaporean bailor to bail him out.

The judge originally arranged for the next court mention to be on Jan 21, but Mockridge said he had a post-operation review that day for a hip replacement operation.

Judge Ho then adjourned the case to Jan 19 instead. She offered Mockridge bail of S$15,000 and allowed him to make two local phone calls.

His passport was to be impounded, and she reminded him to comply with COVID-19 rules, including wearing a mask.

If convicted of breaking a COVID-19 control order, Mockridge faces a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both, if it is his first conviction.