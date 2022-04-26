Man to be charged for pushing security officer at United Square, who fell and fractured wrist

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Apr 27) for pushing a security officer outside a shopping mall, causing him to fall and suffer a wrist fracture.

On Nov 6 last year, the police were alerted to a case in which a 56-year-old security officer, who was directing traffic at United Square, was allegedly confronted by a man at the drop-off point of the mall.

“During the confrontation, the man had allegedly pushed him on the chest, causing him to fall and suffer a left wrist fracture,” said the police on Tuesday.

The incident first came to the public's attention in a Facebook post by the Union of Security Employees. In the post on Feb 16, four months after the incident, the union said it had been helping the security officer who was allegedly pushed by a driver of a BMW car.

The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt, said the police.

If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in jail, a fine or caning.

The police said it takes a serious view of the harassment and abuse of security officers.

“Offenders who harass and abuse security officers in the course of their work will be dealt with firmly, and in accordance with the law,” it added.