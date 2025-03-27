Singaporean charged over inviting foreign preacher with alleged terror ties to speak to migrant workers
The foreign speaker invited was previously arrested by his own government for his purported terror links, terrorism-related activities and inciting militancy.
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who allegedly invited a foreign religious speaker with purported terror links to preach at a Tuas migrant worker dormitory was charged on Thursday (Mar 27).
Among other charges, Abdus Sattar, 51, is said to have organised a public assembly at Lantana Lodge without a police permit, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a joint news release.
Court documents state that the gathering was organised on Aug 9, 2024 to promote the Islamic faith.
The preacher invited was Bangladeshi national Amir Hamza, who was previously arrested by his own government for his purported terror links, terrorism-related activities and inciting militancy.
In August last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a news release that authorities had received police reports that Amir preached to a group of Bangladeshi migrant workers in Singapore on Aug 9.
Investigations into Amir, the organiser of the event he preached at and other people involved were ongoing at the time.
According to the ministry, Amir's sermon had propagated "extremist and segregationist teachings that were dangerous and detrimental to Singapore’s communal harmony".
THE CASE
Sattar invited Amir and another Bangladeshi national, Ullah Mohammed Neamat, to the gathering on Aug 9, said SPF and MOM on Thursday.
According to court documents, Sattar also facilitated Amir's travel, provided the logistical equipment needed for the gathering and conducted promotional outreach efforts about Amir's preaching.
However, he did not apply for a Miscellaneous Work Pass for Amir to deliver a talk related to religion.
Amir allegedly preached to the migrant workers at the gathering while Ullah was accused of performing songs to the crowd despite Sattar not having a public entertainment licence, said SPF and MOM.
Sattar was a director at the dormitory's operator, SBM Electrical & Automation, when he committed the alleged offences.
Other charges he faces are for providing public entertainment without a public entertainment licence, and for abetting a foreigner to conduct activities as a religious speaker in Singapore without a work pass.
If convicted of organising a public assembly without a permit, Sattar could face a fine of up to S$5,000 (US$3,700).
For providing public entertainment without a licence, he could face a fine of up to S$20,000 if convicted.
If found guilty of the offence he faces under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, he may face a fine of up to S$20,000, up to two years’ jail, or both.
SBM Electrical & Automation was also charged for allowing a large number of foreign workers who were not residents to enter the dormitory's premises to attend the event, without maintaining proper records of their entering and leaving.
Dormitory operators must, for at least one year, keep within the dormitory premises an up-to-date record of people who enter the premises if they are neither dormitory residents nor persons employed by the dormitory.
Dormitory operators who contravene licence conditions may face a fine of up to S$50,000, up to one year’ jail, or both, for each contravention.