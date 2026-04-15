Man charged with sexually assaulting female passenger on Scoot flight from Singapore to Perth

SINGAPORE: A man was charged in Australia on Tuesday (Apr 14) with sexually assaulting a female passenger on board a Scoot flight from Singapore to Perth on Monday.

The 52-year-old Indian national committed "non-consensual sexual acts" on a woman he was seated next to during the flight, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Western Australia Police Force said in a joint statement on Monday.

The woman sought help from airline staff members and was later moved to another seat, the police said in the statement.

Airline staff members monitored the man for the remainder of the flight and alerted the AFP.

AFP officers later escorted the man from the aircraft for questioning when the flight landed at Perth Airport.

The AFP and WA Police Sex Assault Squad are jointly investigating the alleged incident.

In response to CNA's queries, Scoot said on Wednesday it is aware of an incident that occurred on board flight TR16.

"The passenger involved was handed over to the relevant authorities upon arrival in Perth," a Scoot spokesperson said.

The man was charged under Australian law with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and three counts of an act of indecency without consent.

If convicted of sexual intercourse without consent, he faces a jail term of up to 12 years.

The offence of an act of indecency without consent carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

AFP Acting Superintendent Peter Brindal said the force has zero tolerance for criminal behaviour on aircraft or within Australian airports.

“Every passenger has the right to feel safe when travelling, especially when confined in an aircraft close to other passengers,” he said.

He also encouraged anyone subjected to unwanted contact to alert the authorities as soon as it was safely possible to do so.

“No act of indecency on an aircraft or at an airport is appropriate, and any travellers who break the law will be dealt with swiftly.”