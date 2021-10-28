Man charged with splashing hot water on woman in Marina Bay Sands hotel room, harassing her daughter

SINGAPORE: A man allegedly splashed hot water on his lover in a Marina Bay Sands hotel room, giving her first- and second-degree burns, before sending her daughter an email to say her mother was sleeping with other men.

Chua Wang Dao, 51, was given three charges in court on Thursday (Oct 28) for the alleged incidents: For voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, for voluntarily causing hurt and leaving scratch marks and bruises on her, and for causing harassment.

He is accused of splashing hot water on the woman's back and forehead at about noon on Apr 9 at a room in Marina Bay Sands hotel.

The woman was left with first-degree burns over her forehead and a mixture of first- and second-degree burns over her back.

He also allegedly kicked and slapped her, leaving scratch marks and bruises over her body.

Five hours later, Chua was in a flat in Serangoon North where he sent the woman's daughter an email. In the email, he said her mother had been sleeping with other men for money, charge sheets stated.

The police said in a news release on Wednesday that they were alerted to the case of assault on Apr 11, where a man allegedly assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with. He was arrested that same day.

Chua was offered bail of S$15,000 and will return to court next month.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is above 50 years old.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For harassment, he faces a jail term of up to six months and a fine of up to S$5,000.