Man who went to Tampines coffee shop, Muay Thai lesson charged over stay-home notice breaches

SINGAPORE: A man who left his residence several times while on stay-home notice, including to attend a Muay Thai lesson and dine at a coffee shop, was charged in court on Friday (Nov 19) for his offences.

Lee Yi Sheng Daryl Paul, 32, flouted his stay-home notice requirements on four occasions, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a news release.

The Singaporean also faced additional charges for allegedly damaging the electronic wristband issued to him and failing to wear a mask while leaving his place of residence.

Lee had arrived in Singapore on Jun 29 and was required to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at his place of residence. He was also issued an electronic gateway and wristband to monitor his compliance with the stay-home notice, said ICA.

Despite this, Lee left his place of residence the very next day without wearing a mask to buy dinner at a coffee shop in Tampines.

He left his home again on Jul 1, also without a mask, to wait for a friend at his condominium's basement carpark before returning home shortly after.

Still without a mask, Lee then left his residence again to meet his friend and they proceeded to have lunch at a coffee shop in Tampines.

Later that same day, Lee left his home again to attend a Muay Thai lesson at Tampines SAFRA.

When he returned, an ICA officer was waiting for him as part of enforcement checks.

"When questioned, Lee allegedly informed the ICA officer that he had gone to his condominium’s gymnasium," said the authorities.

On Jul 2, Lee obtained approval to serve his remaining stay-home notice at a hotel instead. Before he left his home, he allegedly damaged the strap of his electronic wristband.

When this was uncovered by an ICA officer during an enforcement check, Lee said he had "accidentally broken" the wristband while on his way to the hotel in a taxi.

ANOTHER MAN CHARGED OVER FALSE DECLARATION

In a separate case, a 65-year-old Singaporean was also charged on Friday with making a false declaration to opt out of serving his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility.

Geramir Singh had arrived at Changi Airport on Aug 27, where he declared that he would be occupying his place of residence alone, or only with household members with the same travel history.

"He acknowledged and signed the physical declaration form," said ICA.

However, when ICA's enforcement officers conducted checks at his home on Aug 28, they found other people who did not share the same travel history.

Those who fail to comply with stay-home notice requirements face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months' jail, or both.

ICA reminded members of the public to submit "truthful and accurate information" for all health, travel and stay-home notice declarations.

"Firm enforcement action will be taken against those found to have made false declarations," it added.

Those who make false declarations in seeking to opt out of stay-home notice dedicated facilities are liable to be prosecuted for offences under the Infectious Diseases Act.

ICA added that foreigners may face further actions by ICA or the Ministry of Manpower, such as revoking, or shortening validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore.