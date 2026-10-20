Man charged with stealing red packet box from wedding reception at Raffles Hotel

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Oct 20) with stealing a box containing red packets worth about S$1,500 (US$1,173) from Raffles Hotel.

According to a police news release, the box was stolen from a wedding reception along Beach Road on Oct 17.

Lee Yi Wei, a Singaporean, was handed one count of theft for taking the box from the Palm Ballroom at the Raffles Hotel at about 7.30pm on Oct 17.

The police said they identified Lee through ground enquiries and with the help of closed-circuit television images.

They said they have zero tolerance for such acts and will "spare no effort" to apprehend offenders.

"Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and keep their valuables secure, particularly at celebratory events and in crowded areas," said the police.

Lee was remanded for the completion of investigations and will return to court next month.

If convicted of theft in dwelling, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.