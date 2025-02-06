Man charged with stealing US$885 from passenger on Scoot flight

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was charged on Thursday (Feb 6) with stealing US$885 (S$1,200) in cash from a passenger on a Scoot flight.

Zhang Youqi, a Chinese national, is accused of the theft on board flight TR813 from Jeju to Singapore on Tuesday.

He allegedly took the money from a drawstring pouch inside a backpack sometime between 8.40am and 1.48pm.

The police previously said investigations revealed that a passenger saw the man touching her bag stored in the overhead compartment.

The passenger confronted the man and checked the contents of her bag. She discovered that a stack of US dollars was missing and suspected that he had stolen her money.

After the plane landed at Changi Airport, officers from the Airport Police Division investigated.

Together with the assistance of cabin crew, they found the missing cash in another overhead compartment. The man had passed through this area of the aircraft during the incident.

Zhang is out on bail of S$10,000. His case will be heard again on Feb 13.

The offence of theft carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.