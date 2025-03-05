Man to be charged for suspected involvement in importing 154 replica guns without permit

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man will be charged in court for his suspected involvement in importing 154 replica guns into Singapore without a permit, the police said on Wednesday (Mar 5).

On May 11, 2023, the police received information about replica guns being sold on an e-commerce platform.

The police then raided a residence along Race Course Lane on May 26, 2023 after establishing the identity of the seller through follow-up investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Central Police Division.

"A total of 154 replica guns and related accessories were seized during the raid," said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Mar 6, 2025, with an offence under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Act.

First offenders may be fined up to S$100,000 (US$74,878) or three times the value of the goods in question, whichever is greater. They may also be jailed for up to two years, or both.

Subsequent offences carry a fine of up to S$200,000 or four times the value of the goods in question, whichever is greater. They may also be jailed for up to three years, or both.

Under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Regulations, police approval is required to import replica guns.

Any toy or replica guns that bear close resemblance to actual firearms will not be approved, the police added.

The public is advised to avoid carrying replica guns in public places, as they can cause unnecessary alarm and may, in certain circumstances, be considered offensive weapons.