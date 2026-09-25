Man charged with taking part in public assemblies near Changi Prison without a permit

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Friday (Sep 25) with taking part in public assemblies near Changi Prison without a permit and at the State Courts, where such gatherings are against the law.

S Suraendher Kumarr, 32, faces three charges under the Public Order Act. He is accused of allegedly attending two public assemblies without a permit and one in a prohibited area, court documents showed.

Kumarr is listed on the Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME) website as the vice-president of its board of directors.

In November 2024 and January 2025, Kumarr allegedly attended candlelight vigil gatherings near Changi Prison to mark the executions of two convicted drug traffickers – Masoud Rahimi Mehrzad and Syed Suhail Syed Zin, court documents showed.

He is also accused of taking part in a February 2025 public assembly at the State Courts in support of abolishing capital punishment in Singapore.

The State Courts is a prohibited area, which Kumarr “ought reasonably to have known was prohibited”, court documents alleged.

Through his lawyer on Friday, the newlywed Kumarr asked for permission to leave the country for his honeymoon. District Judge Wong Peck granted his request.

If convicted of taking part in a public assembly without a permit, the punishment is a fine of up to S$3,000 (US$2,345).

The penalty for taking part in an assembly or procession that a person should reasonably know is prohibited is a fine of up to S$5,000.