Singapore PR to be charged with terrorism financing over Gaza donation

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old Myanmar national who is a Singapore permanent resident will be charged in court on Wednesday (Jul 29) for allegedly financing terrorism after sending funds to facilitate planned attacks in Gaza.

Investigations by the Internal Security Department (ISD) were launched after the man’s extremist online postings came to the authorities’ attention. He is believed to have been radicalised through content consumed online, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday.

According to MHA, the man developed a strong hatred towards Muslims in 2024 after being exposed to Islamophobic material following Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. He also subscribed to an extremist interpretation of Zionism, believing violence against Palestinian Muslims was justified.

“By early 2025, the accused also developed a strong hatred towards Jews after consuming far-right extremist and anti-Semitic narratives on social media,” said MHA.

“He began making online postings expressing support for the use of violence against Jews and Muslims, as well as other groups typically targeted by far-right extremists, such as immigrants to Europe and the LGBT community.”

ISD investigations found that in August 2024, the man transferred funds to an overseas-based individual he had contacted on social media platform X. The individual had claimed to be raising money to purchase military equipment, which the man believed would be used to carry out an attack in Gaza City aimed at eradicating Palestinians, including civilians, said MHA.

The case was referred to the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), which found that the man transferred US$72.28 and attempted to send an additional US$1 via PayPal accounts designated by the X user.

MHA said that providing money for terrorist purposes is a serious offence regardless of the amount involved.

Anyone convicted of doing so faces a maximum fine of S$500,000, up to 10 years’ jail, or both.