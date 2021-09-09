Man to be charged for hurting wife, threatening to rape her

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday (Sep 10) for threatening to rape his wife and causing hurt in an alleged incident that took place a year ago.

Police said on Thursday that they received a call for assistance at Block 102 Aljunied Crescent at about 2pm on Oct 17 last year.

The caller said she was threatened by her husband with a knife. The man was arrested a week later on Oct 24. Investigations revealed that he had a dispute with his wife, police said.

“He then purportedly caused hurt to his wife by pouring shampoo on her head which entered her eyes, hitting her with a towel, tearing her clothes, threatening to rape her and getting his friends to rape her, pointing a knife at her and pushing his wife’s face left and right,” they added.

He will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt, criminal force and criminal intimidation.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000 or both.

For criminal force, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500 or both. He could also receive a term of up to two years, a fine or both for criminal intimidation.