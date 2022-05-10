Man to be charged with throwing glass bottles down to lower level of residential block along Gopeng Street

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 11) for his suspected involvement in a series of rash acts, said the police in a press release.

The police said they received several reports, between May 6 and May 10, that items were being thrown down to the corridor of one of the levels of a residential block along Gopeng Street.

The man was arrested on Tuesday after police conducted ground enquiries.