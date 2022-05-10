Man to be charged with throwing glass bottles down to lower level of residential block along Gopeng Street
SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 11) for his suspected involvement in a series of rash acts, said the police in a press release.
The police said they received several reports, between May 6 and May 10, that items were being thrown down to the corridor of one of the levels of a residential block along Gopeng Street.
The man was arrested on Tuesday after police conducted ground enquiries.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly thrown glass bottles from height, down to the level 31 corridor walkway at the location,” said the police.
The man will be charged on Wednesday with the offence of rash act. If found guilty, he faces up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$2,500 or both.
The police said they have zero-tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.