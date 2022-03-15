Man to be charged with throwing knife at police officer at Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Mar 16) with hurting a police officer by throwing a knife at him.

At about 9.10pm on Monday, the police received a call about a man allegedly armed with a knife and "shouting and looking for someone at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8".

"During the engagement with the officers, the man purportedly pulled out a knife from underneath his t-shirt and threw it towards one of the police officers, which hit the officer’s right cheek," said the police in a news release.

The knife was later seized. Officers later raided the man's home, where they found five other knives.

"Preliminary investigations do not suggest the incident to be an act of terror," said the police.