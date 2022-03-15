Man to be charged with throwing knife at police officer at Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Mar 16) with hurting a police officer by throwing a knife at him.
At about 9.10pm on Monday, the police received a call about a man allegedly armed with a knife and "shouting and looking for someone at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8".
"During the engagement with the officers, the man purportedly pulled out a knife from underneath his t-shirt and threw it towards one of the police officers, which hit the officer’s right cheek," said the police in a news release.
The knife was later seized. Officers later raided the man's home, where they found five other knives.
"Preliminary investigations do not suggest the incident to be an act of terror," said the police.
The man will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from their duty, and possession of an offensive weapon.
The offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from their duty carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine or caning.
Anyone found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place can be jailed for up to three years and caned six or more strokes.
"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the police.