Singapore

Man charged with trespassing into Sentosa toilet to molest woman on New Year's Day
The 25-year-old man allegedly pushed the woman into a cubicle, locked the door and molested her.

A Siloso Beach Walk sign is seen on Sentosa island in Singapore. (File photo: iStock)

Lydia Lam
03 Jan 2023 10:31AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2023 10:31AM)
SINGAPORE: In the early hours of New Year's Day, a man allegedly trespassed into a women's toilet on Sentosa, pushed a woman into a cubicle and molested her.

Subramanian Muralimanogarjoshi, 25, was charged on Monday (Jan 2) with one count each of criminal trespass and outrage of modesty with wrongful restraint.

According to charge sheets, Subramanian trespassed into the toilet at Siloso Beach at about 2.55am on Jan 1 intending to commit an offence.

He allegedly pushed a woman into a cubicle, locked the door and groped her breasts.

The police received information about the case about half an hour later.

The accused, an India national, was identified and arrested within two hours.

Subramanian was remanded on Monday and his case was adjourned to Jan 30.

For criminal trespass, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

For outrage of modesty with wrongful restraint, he could be jailed for between three and 10 years and caned.

Source: CNA/ll(zl)

