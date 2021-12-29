Man charged with allowing another man to use his vaccinated status on TraceTogether app to enter bar

SINGAPORE: A man is accused of allowing another person to use his vaccinated status on the TraceTogether app to enter a bar in Sentosa.

Malaysian national Kiran Singh Rughbir Singh, 37, was charged in court on Wednesday (Dec 29) with one count of cheating by common intention.

According to charge sheets, he allowed a man named Utheyakumar Nallathamby to use his fully vaccinated status in the TraceTogether application to enter Coastes Bar in Siloso Beach.

By his alleged act of cheating, an employee at the bar allowed Utheyakumar, 65, to enter the bar to dine in at about 6pm on Sep 9.

According to the charge sheet, Singh’s act was “likely to cause harm to a person’s body”.

Court documents at the early charging stage did not reveal how the alleged offence was uncovered.

Utheyakumar’s case is pending.

If convicted of cheating, Singh could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.