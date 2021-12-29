Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man charged with allowing another man to use his vaccinated status on TraceTogether app to enter bar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man charged with allowing another man to use his vaccinated status on TraceTogether app to enter bar

Man charged with allowing another man to use his vaccinated status on TraceTogether app to enter bar

Coastes Bar at Siloso Beach. (Photo: Facebook/Coastes)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
29 Dec 2021 10:15AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 10:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A man is accused of allowing another person to use his vaccinated status on the TraceTogether app to enter a bar in Sentosa.

Malaysian national Kiran Singh Rughbir Singh, 37, was charged in court on Wednesday (Dec 29) with one count of cheating by common intention.

According to charge sheets, he allowed a man named Utheyakumar Nallathamby to use his fully vaccinated status in the TraceTogether application to enter Coastes Bar in Siloso Beach.

By his alleged act of cheating, an employee at the bar allowed Utheyakumar, 65, to enter the bar to dine in at about 6pm on Sep 9.

According to the charge sheet, Singh’s act was “likely to cause harm to a person’s body”.

Court documents at the early charging stage did not reveal how the alleged offence was uncovered.

Utheyakumar’s case is pending.

If convicted of cheating, Singh could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/ll(mi)

Related Topics

court crime TraceTogether COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us