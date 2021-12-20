Man charged with wounding religious feelings of Muslims in Instagram posts

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man was charged on Monday (Dec 20) with wounding the religious feelings of Muslims with his Instagram Stories and causing alarm by remarking on a rape victim's story.

Sun Sicong, a Singaporean, was given one count each of wounding religious feelings, making insulting communication and possession of obscene films.

Sun is accused of posting content on his Instagram Stories between 2018 and 2019 that contained remarks against Islam.

According to court documents, he described a dream where he "shot up an office building", killing only Muslims.

He also allegedly cursed at Islam and its "dogmas" and said he was burning the Quran and Bible when he returned to China, adding that the "oppressive laws here do not apply to me".

Sun is also accused of posting an Instagram Story on Jun 7, 2020, where he remarked about a rape victim's recount of his or her ordeal, causing alarm.

Separately, two obscene films were purportedly found in his iPhone, that he had downloaded in May or April last year.

The police said in an earlier statement that they received "many reports" about an Instagram user posting insensitive comments and threats that could incite violence against the Muslim community in June 2020.

They identified the suspect and arrested him on Jun 8, 2020, seizing a laptop, computer and handphone.

The police said they take a serious view of acts that have the potential to damage racial and religious harmony in Singapore, and that anyone who makes remarks or takes action that can cause ill will and hostility between races or religions will be dealt with firmly.

Sun said he wanted to engage a lawyer and intended to plead guilty to two of the charges. He will return to court in January.

If convicted of wounding religious feelings, he can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both. For making insulting communication, he can be fined up to S$5,000. For possessing obscene films, he could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$20,000, or both.