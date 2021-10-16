Police investigating after man dies in incident at Punggol refuse chute compactor room

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man died on Saturday (Oct 16) following an incident at the central refuse chute compactor room of Block 623C at Punggol Central.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at the block on Saturday at about 8.15am.

A man was found motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, the police said in a separate statement.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council told CNA that it was informed of a "man-trap" incident on Saturday morning.

The person involved was later identified as one of the town council's local block sweepers.

"We understood from first responders that our worker has unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," said the spokesperson.

The town council and its chairman Mr Sharael Taha offered their "deepest condolences" to the family of the victim, who was identified as Mr Lee, and said they would be in "constant contact" to facilitate any assistance they may require.

Member of Parliament for Punggol Shore Constituency, Ms Yeo Wan Ling and town council staff members were also onsite to offer further assistance and condolences to the victim's family.

"As the case is still undergoing investigations, we regret that we are unable to provide further information," said the spokesperson.

An image of the incident circulated on social media showed SCDF and police officers on the scene, alongside several workers clad in Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council attire.

A police cordon was also seen at the refuse chute compactor room.