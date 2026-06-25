Man defaulted on national service, loses PR status and gets fined

SINGAPORE: A permanent resident who went to a secondary school in Singapore left the country during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and defaulted on his national service (NS) obligations.

Chinese national You Jiahao, 23, had his permanent residency revoked after he failed to renew his re-entry permit.

He was fined S$9,000 (US$6,940) by a court on Thursday (Jun 25) after pleading guilty to two counts under the Enlistment Act. Another two charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that You obtained Singaporean permanent residency in January 2014 when he was 11.

He studied in Outram Secondary School until he was Secondary 4.

In March 2016, an exit permit information letter was sent to You's last known registered address, stating that he would be subject to regulations under the Enlistment Act from his 13th birthday.

In August 2020, You left Singapore.

Months later in April 2021, a registration notice was sent to his address, directing him to log into the NS portal to complete his registration.

You did not register for NS. A police gazette was raised against him after it was discovered that he had left the country.

In July 2022, You contacted the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) via email for assistance in renewing his re-entry permit.

He acknowledged his duty to serve NS, but asked if he could postpone it until after he completed his studies in China.

CMPB told him he had committed offences by failing to register for NS and for remaining outside Singapore without an exit permit, and asked him to return to Singapore.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) revoked You's Singapore permanent residency on Aug 1, 2022 because he failed to renew his re-entry permit.

From then on, he was no longer bound to serve NS since he was no longer subject to the Enlistment Act.

You did not return to Singapore until Mar 27, 2025, when he was arrested at Changi Airport.

He had remained outside Singapore without a valid exit permit for a year, 11 months and six days.

The prosecutor sought a fine of at least S$9,000, saying that the period of default was only slightly below the two-year threshold for jail terms.

He said the only reason the period was not longer was that ICA had made an administrative decision to revoke You's PR status, rendering him no longer liable to serve NS.

You was unrepresented.

In mitigation, he said through an interpreter that he knew he had done wrong.

"I know that my actions have had a negative impact on Singapore's national service policy," he said.

"It was not my intention to evade my NS obligations. It was during COVID period so I had to return to China and I was not able to return to Singapore."

He said he was also unfamiliar with the laws on NS.

"I just thought that I had to serve NS after I had finished my university studies. Whatever it is, I have realised my mistake and I have returned to Singapore to deal with this matter," he said.

He paid the fine in full.

He could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.