Repeat offender with diarrhoea fetish jailed for targeting boys in secondary school

SINGAPORE: Over roughly five years, a man with a fetish for watching teenage boys having diarrhoea and stomach cramps targeted school boys by posing as a schoolmate conducting a survey for a purported project or experiment.

He then asked the victims to describe their experiences with food poisoning or diarrhoea, sometimes asking for videos or asking the boys to consume substances that gave them diarrhoea in order to obtain videos.

Chew Jun Yang, Sean, a 36-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to jail for six years and one month on Thursday (Jun 18).

He pleaded guilty to 11 charges, which include cheating by personation, sexual communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, causing hurt by an unwholesome drug and deceiving a person into creating intimate recordings by false representation.

Another 17 charges were taken into consideration.

THE CASE

The court heard that Chew contacted a total of at least 30 potential or actual victims from 2018 to 2023.

He asked many of them for personal information such as their name, gender, age, race, height, weight, school and co-curricular activity.

At least 19 of them provided some or all of the requested information to him. At least 10 of them provided one or more personal photos to Chew at his request.

According to a July 2025 report from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Chew suffers from a fetishistic disorder.

His fetish involves hearing and seeing videos of prepubescent males aged 13 to 15 having stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

Chew has had this fetish since he was 17 to 18.

At the time, his disorder had no contributory link to the offences, and he was aware of the legal and moral wrongfulness of his actions.

Chew usually targeted potential victims by texting them over WhatsApp and claiming to be a schoolmate from a primary school. He would ask his victims to guess who he was before assuming the identity of the person named.

Chew would ask for personal information from his victims on the pretext of conducting a survey for a project or experiment.

He also asked for details so he could target smaller boys in Secondary 1 or 2, and would ask for a photo.

He would then pretend to be working on a project and ask the victims to describe previous experiences of food poisoning or diarrhoea.

He also asked for a voice recording or video of the victims narrating or acting out their experiences and would use it for sexual purposes.

In one instance, Chew targeted a boy in secondary school by posing as his friend from primary school.

He asked for help with a school project about the reaction of different bodies to different proteins.

Chew told the boy that he would experience diarrhoea and vomiting if he took part, but the boy wanted to help him as he believed he was his friend from primary school.

Chew told the boy that he would receive substances by delivery and he was to consume them over a video call and point out where he felt pain.

From January 2019 to July or August 2019, Chew sent six deliveries of unknown substances to the boy. These included cooking oil and baking soda.

The boy consumed the substances over a video call, where Chew kept his camera turned off.

Whenever the boy had diarrhoea, he would send photographs to Chew as instructed, answer his questions and even role-play having diarrhoea.

Chew recorded many of the calls, claiming that they were to be submitted to a renowned local research agency for his project.

The boy was uneasy about this as his private parts were exposed during some of the calls, but Chew told him he would censor the recordings before submission.

The boy later felt uncomfortable and asked to end his participation. Chew agreed but asked for one last run and got the boy to write an essay about how he felt.

Years later in January 2021, the boy happened to meet the primary school friend Chew was impersonating. After a meal together, the boy realised Chew had been impersonating his friend.

He confronted Chew, who admitted to it but asked him not to report him to the police.

Chew also often found new victims by asking existing victims for contacts.

One such victim agreed to help him with a project about human digestion, requiring the consumption of prune juice and photos of waste.

The boy, who was also in secondary school, drank a bottle of prune juice as instructed but did not feel the urge to defecate.

While on a video call for over two hours, Chew repeatedly asked the boy to go to the toilet but he was unable to do so and they ended the call.

Another boy was approached by Chew because the latter knew he had vomited in school after drinking bubble tea.

However, the boy declined to buy prune juice from the supermarket when asked, as he found the request "weird".

He was shocked when a teacher informed his class in August 2023 that Chew was not in fact a student. He then blocked and reported Chew on WhatsApp.

SEXUAL OFFENCES

Chew also posed as a student to gain access to a chat group discussing an online mobile game.

He began talking to a boy in Secondary 1 and played the game with him, gaining his trust.

Between July 2019 and March 2020, Chew told the boy that he was interested in young boys and asked for photos of his classmates.

They traded photos of topless young boys and discussed if certain boys were "cute".

The conversations turned sexual, with Chew deceiving the boy by claiming that he wanted to learn certain sexual acts. He obtained sexual videos from the boy this way.

In April 2020, the police seized Chew's phone for investigations into his earlier offences.

They discovered a video constituting child abuse material involving two young boys in school uniform.

Despite this, Chew continued to reoffend while out on police bail. Around April 2023, he knew that the medication given to him by IMH was ineffective.

Around end-March 2023, he told another boy in secondary school that he was carrying out an experiment as part of an integrated project for a "science statistical data challenge" on food hygiene and safety.

On his instructions, the boy bought and consumed a bottle of prune juice, recorded and sent Chew videos of defecation and helped recruit his friends to join the "experiment".

One of these boys met Chew to collect bottles containing powder, liquids and pills, which caused him to have diarrhoea.

Around May 25, 2023, the boy vomited and had diarrhoea after taking some of the substances and told his cousin, who was studying medicine. His mother was alerted.

It was later determined that the liquid and pills contained a laxative used to treat constipation.

Chew was arrested in September 2023 and 19 recordings of a teenage boy, including him defecating, were found in his possession.

The prosecution sought six years and four months' jail to seven years and one month's jail for Chew.

He said Chew had previously been sentenced to three years' jail in 2015 for similar offences.

He added that his fetishistic disorder was "not mitigating" and that Chew clearly had insights into his mental condition.