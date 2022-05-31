Man dies after falling 20m from condominium roof in West Coast, third workplace death in about a week

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old worker died after he fell 20m from the roof of a condominium in West Coast, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (May 31).

This is the third reported workplace death in about a week.

The Bangladeshi worker was performing waterproofing works on the roof of 16 West Coast Crescent, Westcove condominium, at about 10.45am on May 24 when he slipped and fell, said MOM.

He landed about 20m on the ground below and was taken to National University Hospital, where he died of his injuries shortly after. The occupier and employer is RJ Contract, the ministry added.

"MOM is investigating the accident, and has instructed the occupier to stop all work activities within the premises," the ministry said.

"As a general safety measure, every means by which a worker may fall from height (for example, open sides, openings and fragile surfaces) should be identified and guarded or covered. In addition, workers should be equipped with safety equipment to prevent falls," it added.

THIRD REPORTED WORKPLACE DEATH IN ABOUT A WEEK

This is the third reported workplace death in about a week.

On May 19, a 49-year-old man died after he fell through a skylight and landed 9.5m below on the factory floor in Joo Koon. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries on the same day.

On May 27, a 49-year-old worker died after being pinned under a large metal cylindrical pipe when a lorry crane toppled on its side. He was freed by rescuers and taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries on the same day.

There have been 25 workplace deaths in 2022 so far, higher than the 23 workplace deaths recorded in the first half of 2021.

It is also higher than the number of deaths in the first half of 2019 - before the COVID-19 pandemic - when 17 deaths were recorded.