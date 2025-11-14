Logo
Logo

Singapore

Man dies after slashing at Marine Parade condominium; 23-year-old man arrested
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Man dies after slashing at Marine Parade condominium; 23-year-old man arrested

Two penknives were seized, said the police. 

Man dies after slashing at Marine Parade condominium; 23-year-old man arrested

A view of Laguna Park. (Image: Google Street View)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

14 Nov 2025 10:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old man died in hospital after a slashing incident on Thursday afternoon (Nov 13) at a Marine Parade condominium. 

The police said they were alerted to the case at about 12.45pm at 5000C Marine Parade Road. That's the address for Laguna Park condominium.

A 68-year-old man was found injured at the scene and taken unconscious to hospital where he died, the police said on Friday in response to CNA's queries.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested for the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons," they added. Two penknives were seized.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told CNA it received a call for assistance at around 1.10pm on Thursday at the same address, adding that a person was taken to Changi General Hospital

Investigations are ongoing. 

If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness or on WhatsApp.

Source: CNA/rl(gs)

Related Topics

Marine Parade arrest Singapore Police Force
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement