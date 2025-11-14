Man dies after slashing at Marine Parade condominium; 23-year-old man arrested

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old man died in hospital after a slashing incident on Thursday afternoon (Nov 13) at a Marine Parade condominium.

The police said they were alerted to the case at about 12.45pm at 5000C Marine Parade Road. That's the address for Laguna Park condominium.

A 68-year-old man was found injured at the scene and taken unconscious to hospital where he died, the police said on Friday in response to CNA's queries.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested for the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons," they added. Two penknives were seized.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told CNA it received a call for assistance at around 1.10pm on Thursday at the same address, adding that a person was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.