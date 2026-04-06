Man gets jail for driving off with lover's husband on bonnet after being caught in the nude

Chia said he was "so afraid" as he and Ms Wong were "not protected at all, not even our clothings (sic)".

District Judge Ong Luan Tze convicted him, saying his actions were an "unreasonable" response.

SENTENCING ARGUMENTS

The prosecution sought six to eight weeks' jail, a fine of S$1,000 to S$1,200 and 12 months' disqualification from driving.

Defence lawyer Luke Anton Netto asked for a fine instead, with no driving ban or just three to six months' disqualification.

Mr Netto said his client had not deliberately used his vehicle as a weapon to drive straight into the victim, unlike some other past cases.

"The victim had several opportunities to get off the vehicle," said Mr Netto. "Mr Chia presented the victim with that."

He said the victim did not get off the vehicle despite it stopping thrice, but instead chose to make threats at Chia and to continue damaging his vehicle.

"He didn't drive in a manner that would cause the victim to fall off ... he simply wanted to leave the scene," said Mr Netto.

He said that Chia was "somebody that was successful" and had a "very good career" until "this unfortunate event", without specifying what job he held.

"Your honour would note that the media had covered this matter extensively, and Mr Chia has authorised me to inform that he has lost a job as a result. He has also not been working because of the media coverage that is following this particular matter," said Mr Netto. "We say that - that in itself is some punishment that Mr Chia has suffered already."

The lawyer added that his client was "really not the aggressor in this unfortunate event" and that Chia "is somebody of good character who really made a mistake that day".

In response, the prosecutor said it was "unfortunate" that up until this stage of proceedings, Chia continues his narrative of being a victim and blaming the victim for the incident.

This demonstrates a lack of remorse or insight into his conduct, she added.

In sentencing, Judge Ong noted that the victim suffered multiple lacerations and abrasions, with surgical intervention required.

She said what was significant about this case was the sustained period of time that Chia had driven with the victim on his bonnet - down from the second storey to the exit of the ground floor, making turns and going down a ramp.

She said the defence's claim that the victim could have gotten off the bonnet was not a fair one.

Judge Ong said it was not apparent that the stops Chia made were for the victim to get off. The victim was clinging onto whatever he could to avoid falling off, so it was not fair to expect him to be able to hop off with ease, she said.

"As I had mentioned previously, I did not accept that driving off was his only option," said the judge.

"I did not accept that he had acted in fear and panic when he drove. He wanted to escape from an embarrassing and compromising situation, and he had made a considered decision to use the vehicle to that end, regardless of the danger it posed to the victim," she said.

Chia chose to begin his jail term immediately.

For a rash act endangering human life, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For appearing nude in public, he could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.