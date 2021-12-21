Man admits using ex-girlfriend's father's particulars to rent car 15 times when he had no licence

SINGAPORE: Although he had no driving licence, a young man kept obtaining vehicles to drive around, even taking a photo of a driving licence belonging to his ex-girlfriend's father.

He then used a photo of the licence to sign up for a Shariot car-rental account and rented vehicles on 15 occasions.

Brian Teo, now 20, admitted his multiple traffic-related offences in court on Tuesday (Dec 21). He pleaded guilty to six charges including driving without a Class 3 driving licence, driving without valid insurance and cheating by personation.

Another five charges will be considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Teo was at his ex-girlfriend's home in early October 2020 when he saw her father's NRIC in a transparent holder.

He tried to memorise its particulars and later used what he remembered to create an account with car rental company Shariot. However, he could not successfully create the account as Shariot required a photo of a driving licence.

Teo then returned to his ex-girlfriend's house, took a picture of her father's driving licence and successfully registered for an account with Shariot.

Between Oct 11 and Oct 24 last year, Teo used his ex-girlfriend's father's name to cheat Shariot into providing him with vehicle rental services on 15 occasions.

That same month, he took his employer's van keys from a shelf in his boss' office. He used the keys to drive the van along Kim Keat Road towards Balestier Road on Feb 8 this year, even though he had no driving licence.

Separately, Teo also admitted opening a bank account in exchange for cash in May 2020. The account was used by a loan shark syndicate for about a month before being closed.

The prosecutor did not object to the calling of a probation suitability report as Teo is under 21 and does not have previous convictions.

The judge called for such a report and adjourned sentencing to February.